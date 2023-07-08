A Daily Guide to Inflation Hints for Investors

The recent message from the world’s top central bankers couldn’t have been clearer. Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, along with Jay Powell and Christine Lagarde, counterparts from the US and Eurozone, all emphasized that high inflation and high interest rates would persist.

However, despite a rise in yields this week, investors are still skeptical about the duration of the worst inflation episode in a generation in the US and Eurozone. They still anticipate the Federal Reserve to reduce borrowing costs starting late this year or early next, even though Powell stated at the European Central Bank’s Sintra event that price pressures would remain above his crucial 2% target beyond the end of 2024.

The European Central Bank’s reversal of the rapid rate hikes observed in the past year may take a little longer. Nevertheless, market pricing remains at odds with the musings of the Eurozone’s rate-setters. Investors expect two more 0.25% rate increases in the Eurozone this year, followed by two cuts throughout 2024.

In the UK, market expectations are shifting in the opposite direction. There is a belief that the Bank of England will need to adopt a more hawkish stance, raising rates from the current 5% level to a peak of 6.5% in March 2024, which would burden mortgage-holders in the country.

However, even in the UK, where price pressures are more intense than in the US or Europe, there is a glimmer of hope regarding a shift in companies’ pricing strategies.

Many central banks, including the Bank of England, regularly survey thousands of businesses to understand how they set prices. These surveys reveal that costs have not only risen rapidly but adjustments are being made frequently. The Bank of England’s Decision Maker Panel, consisting of chief financial officers at businesses, indicates that prior to the inflation surge, almost half of firms adjusted prices only once a year. That figure has now dropped to about a third.

This change is intuitive. Supply chain bottlenecks that emerged during the pandemic and were exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with higher energy costs, have exposed companies to rapid price changes. Naturally, this has led to more frequent adjustments in their pricing.





The change in pricing frequency has been remarkable. According to the Bank of England’s Decision Maker Panel, more than a fifth of firms adjusted prices once every quarter last year, up from just over one in ten in 2019. Alarmingly, almost 15% adjusted prices once a month, compared to about 5% in 2019.

But with the easing of pressures, how quickly will companies lower their prices? There are positive signs. A chart presented at Sintra by Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s chief economist, showed that businesses that adjusted prices more frequently last year expected lower inflation in 2023. They projected an average price increase of 5% between now and June next year, compared to nearly 6% from companies that adjust prices annually.

“There is no room for complacency about the risk of greater inflation persistence, given recent developments in services prices and wage growth,” Pill stated. “But this survey of firms’ pricing behavior offers some evidence to the contrary.”

Companies also have more room to lower prices. After surging last year, data from this week indicates that eurozone manufacturers’ costs have fallen for the first time since 2020, largely due to the sharp decline in energy prices. In the UK, the increase was just 0.5%, nearly 24 percentage points down from their peak in the summer of 2022.

In response, some companies are reducing consumer prices. An example is the price of milk in the US, which has fluctuated throughout 2022. The US Department of Agriculture recorded eight price changes for a gallon of whole milk at a Washington DC store, ranging from $4.19 to $5.04. Prices have already dropped three times this year, from $4.99 in January to $4.19 in June.

Moreover, US food inflation has declined recently due to decreases in international wholesale markets last year. There are indications that European food prices will soon follow suit.

However, price drops may not be as significant as the decline in producers’ costs. For instance, diesel costs in the UK, which change daily, have not declined as rapidly as producers’ costs. Despite sharp drops in wholesale prices, the spread between retailers’ costs and the prices customers pay remains above historical levels as of May 2023.

The mixed picture explains why central bankers in the UK and elsewhere are cautious in altering their stance. Originally suggesting that price pressures would be short-lived, central bankers will wait until there is overwhelming evidence before declaring victory over inflation. Nonetheless, investors monitoring inflation should pay close attention to the pace at which everyday items become more affordable.

