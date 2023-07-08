92-Year-Old Sex Expert Sue Johanson Passes Away: Remembering her Fearless Discussions on Intimacy

Sue Johanson, the Canadian sex educator and host of the popular television call-in shows “Sunday Night Sex Show” and “Talk Sex With Sue Johanson,” sadly passed away on June 28 at a care facility in North Toronto at the age of 92. Her daughter, Jane Johanson, confirmed her death.

Despite her demure appearance in blazers and wire-rimmed glasses, Sue Johanson had the comedic timing and instincts to tackle sensitive topics with ease. She was known for her condom demonstrations, which she infused with a clown-like charm. Like Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Sue Johanson became a media sensation later in life, despite not fitting the conventional standards of youth or beauty. Her wealth of information and experience as a registered nurse and mother of three made her a standout in the field.

Questions about a wide range of sexual topics poured in every Sunday night, covering straight and gay sex, masturbation, fetishes, fantasies, and fears. At the peak of the show’s success in the early 2000s, nearly 100,000 calls were screened by operators, but only a handful made it on the air. Sex toy manufacturers inundated her with products, allowing Sue Johanson and her young crew to test them out and showcase their features on the show. Her approach was humorous, often referring to the good, the bad, and the ugly when reviewing the toys.

Sue Johanson’s frugal nature led her to offer homemade alternatives on the show. She once suggested using a cellphone on vibrate mode and placing it in your underwear while having friends call continuously. Her unique ideas often left a lasting impression on viewers.

She started her broadcasting career on radio and gained widespread popularity with a successful rock show that aired for over a decade. “Sunday Night Sex Show” premiered on Canadian TV in 1996, and an American version was commissioned by the Oxygen network in 2002. The American audience proved to be more reserved and naive compared to their Canadian counterparts, often lacking basic knowledge about sexual health. Sue Johanson received a warm reception from her American fans but found them more polite and respectful compared to the Canadian audience’s unabashed approach.

Apart from her television shows, Sue Johanson made appearances on various American talk shows, including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” She stunned Conan O’Brien with the contents of her “hot-stuff” bag, featuring a vibrating rubber duck, a dildo strapped to her chin, and a homemade, hand-operated vibrator made from a tin can, Bubble Wrap, and a tube sock.

Sue Johanson believed that sex was a gift from God and felt a responsibility to educate people about it so they could enjoy it fully. She was born Susan Avis Bailey Powell on July 29, 1930, in Toronto. After her mother passed away when she was young, she was primarily raised by an aunt. She met her husband, Ejnor Karl Johanson, on a blind date before entering nursing school. They married in the early 1950s and settled in Toronto, where they took over her aunt’s real estate business.

In 1970, Sue Johanson opened a birth control clinic in response to a friend of her eldest daughter getting pregnant in high school and having to undergo an illegal abortion. She believed that young people should have access to contraceptives without their parents’ consent since they engage in sexual activities without prior approval. Throughout her career, she prioritized speaking to high school and college students, making appearances at orientations and delivering countless talks at schools. Her husband, who was reserved and private, supported her career and fame with grace until his death in 2014.

Sue Johanson was also a writer, with a magazine column and three books to her name: “Sex, Sex and More Sex,” “Sex Is Perfectly Natural but Not Naturally Perfect,” and “Talk Sex: Answers to Questions You Can’t Ask Your Parents.” In 2000, she received the Order of Canada, the highest honor for pioneers in their fields.

Her Canadian show went off the air in 2005, followed by the American version in 2008. The rise of the internet as a source for sexual information made it difficult for Sue Johanson to keep up with the times. With an abundance of information readily available online, she felt it was time to retire at the age of 77. In her final episode, she expressed her sadness at saying goodbye to her beloved show and concluded with her famous condom catchphrase: “Sex will be sweeter if you wrap your peter.” Su Johanson’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to impact and educate generations to come.

