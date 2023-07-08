$90 million fee dispute leads to Elon Musk’s Twitter filing lawsuit against renowned law firm, Wachtell

Elon Musk, the renowned CEO of Tesla Inc., recently filed a lawsuit against the law firm that previously represented Twitter during his attempt to take the company private. Musk claims that the firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, and Katz, charged an exorbitant amount for their services.

According to the lawsuit, Wachtell accumulated a staggering $90 million legal bill at the last minute. The firm had assisted Twitter in finalizing the deal after Musk backed out of his initial offer to acquire the company for $44 billion. The transaction, which closed in November 2022 and had a significant premium over Twitter’s public market valuation, led to Wachtell receiving the $90 million fee.

Twitter’s holding company, X Corp., is now seeking reimbursement for any excessive fee payment, as well as attorneys’ fees associated with the litigation costs. Musk’s company is being represented by Reid Collins & Tsai, a prestigious litigation boutique in Austin, Texas.

Neither Reid Collins nor Wachtell has commented on the matter so far.

This is not the first instance of Musk withholding payment from Twitter’s vendors. After taking over the company, he burdened it with a $13 billion debt, leading to at least 26 lawsuits from vendors for non-payment. Twitter even stopped paying rent for its San Francisco headquarters and refused to pay Google for the use of its cloud infrastructure.

The current lawsuit involves one of the leading law firms in the United States. Wachtell, which has represented numerous companies and investment vehicles in similar deals, approached Twitter in June 2022, expressing a keen interest in representing them amidst concerns of Musk reneging on his contract. Senior Twitter executives, including the former general counsel and ex-finance chief, engaged with Wachtell.

Musk’s attempt to back out of the Twitter deal was highly unusual and ultimately unsuccessful. He alleged that Twitter did not adequately disclose the extent of spam and fake accounts on its platform. Twitter sued Musk for not honoring his commitment to the shareholders, and he eventually relented, acquiring Twitter at the agreed-upon price.

The legal proceedings took place in Delaware chancery court, known for its focus on corporate litigation. Wachtell emphasized its expertise in Delaware courts while pitching their representation to Twitter.

The case, X Corp v Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, is currently in the California Superior Court (County of San Francisco), with the case number CGC-23-607461.

– Contributed by Lora Kolodny, CNBC

You can watch CNBC’s interview with Elon Musk to learn more about his perspective on the matter.

