$76M Granted to South Coast AQMD for Zero-Emission Initiatives

The California State Transportation Agency has awarded the South Coast Air Quality Management District a substantial grant of over $76 million for zero-emission projects focused on transforming goods movement in the San Pedro Bay Port corridor. This announcement was made on Thursday.

According to the AQMD, more than 80% of air pollution in Southern California can be attributed to mobile sources such as trucks, trains, planes, and ocean-going vessels. Implementing zero-emission technologies is crucial for reducing air pollution in the region.

The funded projects are expected to generate 7,600 new job opportunities and contribute to a reduction of 1.7 tons of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and 632 tons of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), a key contributor to smog.

Vanessa Delgado, the South Coast AQMD’s governing board chair, emphasized the significance of investing in zero-emission technologies, particularly due to the air quality impact of the two largest ports in the nation located in Southern California. These investments not only support the goods movement industry but also ensure a healthier environment for affected communities.

To make use of the $76.25 million grant from CalSTA’s Port and Freight Infrastructure Program, South Coast AQMD plans to showcase a groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell locomotive in Southern California and establish 376 Direct Current Fast Chargers and 19 hydrogen refueling dispensers across seven different locations for trucks involved in goods movement.

Responsible for regulating air quality in large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley, South Coast AQMD is committed to improving air quality and fostering sustainable transportation solutions.

