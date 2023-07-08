6 Things You May Have Overlooked in the Most Recent Episode of ‘Outlander’

In the latest episode of “Outlander” season seven, episode four, titled “A Most Uncomfortable Woman,” Jamie and Claire are faced with unexpected reunions and obstacles. The episode draws inspiration from Diana Gabaldon’s book, “An Echo in the Bone.”

Claire encounters Tom Christie, who had taken the blame for his daughter’s murder years ago to save Claire. They discuss their respective escapes from unfortunate circumstances, with Tom revealing his new life as a clergyman after rebuilding his life post-prison. When he mentions that prayers are answered, Claire innocently asks what he had prayed for, prompting him to remark that she is a “most uncomfortable woman.” This scene is taken directly from the book and appears near the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Jamie’s son, William Ransom, narrowly misses seeing his father once again. Their paths almost cross when both spend time at The Red Falcon Inn in Wilmington. William, a British soldier, is stationed there with his comrades before receiving orders. Jamie, conscripted into the American Revolution, temporarily lodges at the same inn with Claire, altering their plans to return to Scotland. The timing suggests that they just missed each other.

In the 20th century scenes, Brianna and Roger have purchased Lallybroch and are renovating it to make it their home. Time has clearly passed since the last episode, as Brianna and Roger’s children, Jemmy and Mandy, have aged, portrayed by new actors. This implies that a few years have elapsed in their storyline.

A touching callback to season three occurs when William, injured and in the presence of Ian Murray, recalls the name Jamie had given him during a secret Catholic baptism when he was six years old. Despite not remembering Jamie well, William still holds onto this alternative name, demonstrating his cherished memories of Jamie’s kindness years ago at Helwater’s stables. The scene is accompanied by the song “Willie,” which was last heard in season three.

Alongside William’s return, another character from the past resurfaces. Cornelius Harnett, a Revolutionary leader, encounters Jamie in Wilmington and conscripts him into fighting for the Sons of Liberty, diverting his plans to sail back to Scotland. Harnett’s reintroduction foreshadows the direction of the season, as he plays a significant role in American history as one of the country’s founding fathers.

Fans can now stream episode four of “Outlander” season seven on Starz.com or catch it at 8 p.m. on Friday on Starz.

