6 people die in Milan retirement home fire

Milan — Tragedy struck in Milan during the early hours of Friday as a fire at a retirement home claimed the lives of six individuals. The firefighters reported that numerous residents had to be hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. The fire brigade provided updates on Twitter, stating, “Six people killed, numerous suffering from smoke inhalation hospitalized. Dozens of people saved by firefighters who immediately evacuated the building.”

Emergency workers remove the body of a victim after a fire killed six people at a retirement home in Milan, Italy, in the early hours of July 7, 2023. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty



An AFP photographer witnessed the distressing moment when two victims’ bodies were removed from the three-storey retirement home, which is home to 210 individuals in the southern region of Milan.

At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown, as stated by the fire brigade.

The victims include five women aged between 69 and 87, along with a 73-year-old man, according to AGI news agency.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala provided insight into the incident, stating that the fire seemed to have originated in a room housing two female residents, both of whom lost their lives. While the fire did not spread beyond that room, the smoke claimed the lives of four other residents and left two more in critical condition, he revealed.