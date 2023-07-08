2FM’s Breakfast Radio Review: Slim Pickings for Morning Listeners

The Experience of Listening to 2FM Breakfast Show

At the crack of dawn, when early risers tune in to the radio, they are greeted with the mindless banter and repetitive pop music that fills their ears. It’s like being stuck in a never-ending loop of uninteresting and unoriginal content.

Donncha O’Callaghan, once a serious rugby player, now finds himself in a media career centered around light-hearted conversations but lacking substance. He shared memories of Fourth of July, only to be met with indifference.

The show’s hosts kick off the morning by exchanging forced enthusiasm about various topics, like stars, stripes, and breakfast diners. However, it becomes evident that at that hour, they are essentially talking to themselves.

Listeners, on the other hand, share random messages about their own lives, indicating that the show does have an audience. However, at such an early hour, their attention is understandably limited.

This parallels the situation of 2FM itself. Though established in 1979, the station has struggled to capture widespread attention since the passing of Gerry Ryan in 2010.

Unfortunately, when 2FM does manage to make headlines, it’s usually for the wrong reasons. Recent rumors of a possible sale of the station following controversies within RTÉ only fuel the perception that 2FM is struggling.

Questions have been raised about the justification for funding a station that prioritizes entertainment over quality. The focus on fun and banter may be appealing, but it falls short in delivering substantial content.

The creation of 2FM was intended to fill a void in popular culture left unattended by RTÉ. However, the value it once provided seems to have diminished over time.

On the specific issue of the “Breakfast With Doireann, Donncha, and Carl” show, it adheres to an exhausted and predictable format. The chemistry between the presenters leaves much to be desired, resulting in a lackluster experience for early morning listeners.

If the hosts themselves aren’t enjoying their time on air, it’s unlikely that early risers are either.

Yet, there is one aspect of the show that taxpayers can appreciate: the sponsorship from McDonald’s, which promises to deliver breakfast to your doorstep. A shining example of public sector broadcasting at its finest.