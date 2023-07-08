25 years ago, a chip implanted in my arm made me Britain’s pioneering cyborg

In August 1998, Professor Kevin Warwick inadvertently entered the field of ‘biohacking’ when he had a small cylindrical chip implanted in his arm. It was about the size of a 2p coin and allowed him to open doors and turn on lights with a simple wave as he walked around the cybernetics department at the University of Reading. Today, he is known as ‘Captain Cyborg’ and is considered the first ‘biohacker’ – someone who modifies their body with technology to make life easier. Warwick, now the Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University, reflects on the experiment from 25 years ago as both impressive and enjoyable.

“At the time, no one had done anything like that,” Warwick shared with MailOnline. “That was pushing the boundaries of technology. People had implants for medical purposes, such as pacemakers, but using it as an enhancement was something different. I could be monitored as I moved around the building – doors would open when I approached the lab, and lights would turn on as I walked down the corridor.”

The chip, which was implanted by his GP, was an RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) device, similar to those used in passports and contactless cards. It emitted a unique identifying signal that allowed a computer to track Warwick’s movements within the department. An automated voice even greeted him upon his arrival. The chip was only in his arm for a brief period to demonstrate its functionality since the components were enclosed in fragile glass.

This publicized event raised ethical questions about the use of implants for tracking individuals, including prisoners and children, pre-dating the themes explored in the TV show Black Mirror by 20 years. “The main thing was that it opened up possibilities and expanded people’s philosophical thinking about what could be achieved,” Warwick stated.

In March 2002, Warwick took his cyborg ambitions further with a second implant called ‘BrainGate,’ a square silicon sensor approximately 0.1 inch wide. Implanted in the nerves in his wrist for three months, this sensor connected his nervous system to a computer, enabling him to control a robot hand via the internet using his thoughts. His wife, Irena, also had a similar chip implanted in her arm, allowing the couple to communicate through an innovative form of telegraphic communication.

Warwick’s interest in enhancing neurological connections and aiding those with paralysis led him to explore how these technologies could be utilized in the field of medicine. However, he acknowledges that he and his colleagues were experimenting with the human nervous system without being experts in that area.

Since then, a community of ‘biohackers’ has emerged, with individuals enhancing their bodies and sharing their experiences online and at conventions. For example, Neil Harbisson has an implanted antenna that enables him to perceive colors as musical frequencies. However, there are risks associated with performing implant operations without proper medical assistance, leading to complications like nerve damage.

Warwick does express concern about the risks individuals take when experimenting with these technologies without considering infection possibilities. While he doesn’t feel responsible for the subculture that has emerged, he admits that the advancements being made worry him. He conducted his experiments as scientific research and emphasizes the importance of safety and professionalism.

Currently implant-free, Warwick remains interested in exploring brain-to-brain communication. He envisions a future where pulses on the brain could enable communication between individuals, potentially replacing mobile phones. While he’s unsure of the exact appearance of this technology, he believes that if brains are allowed to communicate directly, people, especially young individuals, would embrace it.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s company Neuralink recently received FDA approval and is set to begin human trials for its brain-chip technology. Musk aims to develop a ‘brain-computer interface’ to initially assist individuals with paralysis or motor neuron diseases to communicate. The chip would allow them to operate computers and mobile devices using their thoughts, with potential further applications in the future. The procedure involves replacing a section of the skull with the chip, which interfaces with the brain and rests on the scalp. The small battery would recharge wirelessly via induction.

