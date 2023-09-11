2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: A Preview of the Futuristic Starship Trooper

Bold, boxy and aggressive, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is a complete reimagining of this iconic model Hyundai

For over two decades, the Hyundai Santa Fe has been known for its practicality, safety, and value, but it has never been considered a “cool” looking vehicle. However, that is about to change with the arrival of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe this fall. The fifth-generation Santa Fe features a radical redesign, transforming it into an aggressively stylish SUV with Land Rover-inspired elements. This new design injects a much-needed sense of distinctiveness, as the Santa Fe has been overshadowed by the popularity of models like the Palisade and Tucson.

The visuals of the 2024 Santa Fe are centered around an H-shaped theme, which can be seen in various elements of the SUV, especially in the headlight and taillight signatures. These geometric shapes give a nod to Hyundai’s recent designs, including the Ioniq 5, while also exuding off-road toughness and a touch of luxury in the cabin.

A curved display featuring a pair of 12.3-inch screens (a driver’s display and an infotainment unit) dominates the 2024 Santa Fe’s dashboard, but the soft-touch materials and fine detail work are equally impressive. Hyundai

In addition to the striking design, Hyundai has also made changes to the Santa Fe’s proportions. The wheelbase is longer, and the front overhang is shorter, giving the vehicle a longer, lower, and wider appearance without significantly increasing its size. These changes may hint at potential off-road capabilities, although specific mechanical details and wheelbase measurements will be revealed later this year.

Hyundai has ensured that the new Santa Fe retains its interior space, catering to its core audience. The tailgate now extends to the edges of the SUV, creating a more useful and open space, while the second and third-row seats fold flat, offering a versatile indoor camping area.

Importantly, the 2024 Santa Fe will introduce a third row for the U.S. market. In previous designs, the third row was only available in overseas markets but was deemed too small for American consumers, particularly after the arrival of the Palisade in 2020.

“With its longer wheelbase, roomy interior, and expansive tailgate space, the new Santa Fe emphasizes its SUV strengths to offer more versatility and a premium customer experience,” said SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai Global Design. The focus on a premium experience is especially evident in the Santa Fe’s cabin, which features clean lines, a twin-screen display reminiscent of BMW’s design, and luxurious materials such as Nappa leather seats and wood-patterned garnish.







With the complete redesign of the Tucson two years ago, Hyundai surpassed the Santa Fe in terms of cargo space, versatility, and visual appeal at a slightly lower price point. The Palisade, with its third row and upscale feel, offered a compelling alternative for just a few thousand dollars more. As a result, the current Santa Fe found itself caught between these two models. By giving it a stronger identity and emphasizing ruggedness, Hyundai aims to provide consumers with a distinct choice, especially considering the need to accommodate a third row.

Hyundai has announced that the 2024 Santa Fe will debut on its YouTube channel next month, followed by the release of specifications and pricing details.