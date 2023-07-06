15 Acres of Mecca Fire Contained, Now at 20% Containment

A blaze engulfed 15 acres of land in Mecca on Wednesday, sparking a temporary power outage and leading to the voluntary evacuation of Mecca Elementary School due to smoke in the vicinity.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, firefighting crews were called to the scene near Lincoln Street and 64th Avenue around 9:10 a.m. The fire was described by authorities at 9:53 a.m. as a thick vegetation fire, spreading at a moderate pace across 3 acres.





By 10 a.m., the fire had expanded to 6 acres, and by 11:20 a.m., it had reached 15 acres with no sign of containment.

An outage announcement from the Imperial Irrigation District at 10:48 a.m. informed the public that 198 customers, spanning from Lincoln Street to Fourth Avenue, were affected. Within an hour, power was restored to all but one customer.

Due to the de-energized power lines in the area, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department worked to establish a cooling center for residents affected by the outage, as communicated by fire officials.

Firefighters managed to halt the fire’s forward progress and achieve a 20% containment by 3:30 p.m.

Although no official evacuation orders were given, Mecca Elementary School, located within a mile of the fire, decided to evacuate its students as a precautionary measure due to the presence of smoke.