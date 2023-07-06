15 Acres of Mecca Fire Contained, Now at 20% Containment

A blaze engulfed 15 acres of land in Mecca on Wednesday, sparking a temporary power outage and leading to the voluntary evacuation of Mecca Elementary School due to smoke in the vicinity.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, firefighting crews were called to the scene near Lincoln Street and 64th Avenue around 9:10 a.m. The fire was described by authorities at 9:53 a.m. as a thick vegetation fire, spreading at a moderate pace across 3 acres.

