12-Year-Old Boy Killed in Long Beach Shooting: 2 Suspects Apprehended

In connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Long Beach on May 9, two individuals have been arrested and are currently in custody. Reshawn Strother, a 20-year-old from Cypress, was already detained for an unrelated attempted murder case but is expected to face charges for murder in relation to the Long Beach shooting. Additionally, Destenee Sheree Scipio, a 21-year-old from Long Beach, was apprehended on Wednesday. Both suspects are being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records.

The shooting took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Lewis Avenue, between Martin Luther King Jr. and Orange avenues. Eric Gregory Brown III, a 12-year-old resident of Long Beach, was walking with two girls aged 13 and 14 when a vehicle approached them. The vehicle had at least two male suspects inside, and individuals from within the vehicle opened fire on the victims. Tragically, Eric Brown was killed, and the 14-year-old girl was injured. The 13-year-old managed to escape unharmed. The suspects fled the scene.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing, as there may be additional suspects,” emphasized Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish during a news conference. He also mentioned that a $25,000 reward is still available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any remaining suspects.

Chief Hebeish stated that the incident stemmed from a previous gang altercation not involving the victims. He confirmed that Strother is a known gang member, while Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend. It is important to note that the victims did not have any gang affiliations.

“This crime had a devastating impact on our community,” said Chief Hebeish. “As a father, it deeply saddens me that someone would devalue a life, especially the lives of children, to commit such a heinous act.”

Chief Hebeish commended the efforts of the detectives involved in the case, highlighting their exhaustive investigation, which included utilizing automated license plate readers, analyzing hours of video footage, and gathering additional evidence from the crime scene.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to support Eric Brown’s family in the wake of this tragedy. The campaign, established by LaQuioa Joseph, cousin of Angela Washington who is Eric’s mother, has raised nearly $29,000. Joseph described Eric as an innocent child who was in the wrong place at the wrong time and will be greatly missed by his mother, siblings, and extended family. The GoFundMe account can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/in-support-of-the-burial-of-eric-brown.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, they are urged to contact Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.